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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
57 Leser
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Shenzhen Astralldynamics Technology: Astrall Dynamics Makes INTERSCHUTZ 2026 Debut with Hypertron-T01 Quadruped Firefighting Robot

HANOVER, Germany, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrall Dynamics demonstrated its Hypertron-T01 heavy-duty quadruped robot at INTERSCHUTZ 2026, demonstrating a complete, unmanned firefighting solution designed to support firefighters by performing high-risk tasks in hazardous zones.

Astrall Dynamics Quadruped Robot Hypertron T01

In active fireground scenarios, traditional robotic systems often force a critical operational trade-off: high mobility with limited payload, or high water capacity with restricted terrain access. The quadruped robot Hypertron-T01 resolves this gap. It is engineered to enter environments presenting high temperatures, toxic gases, or structural collapse risks for active suppression and reconnaissance. This allows human operators to remain in a safe zone, making strategic decisions based on real-time data.

An 80kg dynamic payload enables the Hypertron-T01 to carry a high-pressure water cannon while simultaneously dragging heavy supply hoses through complex debris. IP67 protection supports operation in rain, dust, mud, and wet environments, while the platform is designed for a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to 55°C. An 8-hour runtime prevents the unit from losing power and becoming stranded mid-operation, while integrated thermal imaging, gas detection, and 3D LiDAR provide continuous situational awareness to remote operators.

The integrated water cannon delivers a 20L/s flow rate with a 60-meter range and a 120-degree projection angle. An advanced body stabilization system maintains effective fire suppression while climbing 45-degree slopes or navigating narrow chemical pipelines, all controlled via secure remote methods from a safe distance.

Designed around real-world rescue pain points, the Astrall Dynamics product development team includes frontline firefighting veterans. The system has already completed bulk delivery to China Southern Power Grid and is currently accepting global orders.

"Traditional quadruped robots typically have a low payload and lack all-terrain mobility," said Xinqi, head of international business at Astrall Dynamics. "Our quadruped robot Hypertron-T01 can carry a full set of firefighting equipment into burning stairwells and collapsed buildings, helping reduce firefighters' exposure to the most dangerous front-line environments."

As the global rescue robotics market grows and fire departments integrate firefighting robots into standard equipment frameworks, Astrall Dynamics continues to expand its international footprint.

About Astrall Dynamics

Astrall Dynamics is a Shenzhen-based robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence. With a core team originating from a leading Chinese drone manufacturer, the company is backed by Pre-A round industrial venture capital.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao
Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7088d894-8d98-49d4-bc73-2cda6a30b5f1


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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