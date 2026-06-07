Shenzhen Astralldynamics Technology: Astrall Dynamics Showcases Unmanned Quadruped Firefighting Robot at INTERSCHUTZ 2026

HANOVER, Germany, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrall Dynamics at INTERSCHUTZ 2026's debut demonstrated its Hypertron-T01 heavy-duty quadruped robot. Positioned as a complete, unmanned firefighting solution, the system featured a live demo designed to support firefighters by performing high-risk tasks in hazardous zones.

Traditional firefighting robots force an operational trade-off: high mobility with limited payload, or high water capacity with restricted terrain access. The Hypertron-T01 resolves this. It enters environments with high temperatures, toxic gases, or structural collapse risks for active suppression and reconnaissance, allowing human operators to make strategic decisions from a safe zone.

Engineering choices directly address practical firefighting needs. An 80kg dynamic payload allows the Hypertron-T01 to carry a high-pressure water cannon while dragging heavy supply hoses through debris. IP67 protection supports operation in rain, dust, mud, and wet environments, while the platform is designed for a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to 55°C. An 8-hour runtime prevents the unit from losing power and becoming stranded mid-operation, while integrated thermal imaging, gas detection, and 3D LiDAR provide continuous situational awareness.

The integrated water cannon delivers a 20L/s flow rate with a 60-meter range and 120-degree projection angle. An advanced stabilization system maintains precise targeting while climbing 45-degree slopes or navigating narrow chemical pipelines, all controlled via secure remote methods from a safe distance.

Designed around real-world rescue pain points, the Astrall Dynamics team includes frontline firefighting veterans. This operational background serves as a strong credibility anchor, proving the hardware meets actual rescue demands. The system has already completed bulk delivery to China Southern Power Grid and is accepting global orders.

"Traditional quadruped robots typically have a low payload and lack all-terrain mobility," said Xinqi, head of international business at Astrall Dynamics . "Our quadruped robot Hypertron-T01 can carry a full set of firefighting equipment into burning stairwells and collapsed buildings, helping reduce firefighters' exposure to the most dangerous front-line environments."

As the global rescue robotics market grows and fire departments integrate firefighting robots into standard equipment frameworks, Astrall Dynamics continues to expand its international footprint.

About Astrall Dynamics

Astrall Dynamics is a Shenzhen-based robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence. With a core team originating from a leading Chinese drone manufacturer, the company is backed by Pre-A round industrial venture capital.

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