Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 07.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Nasdaq Quantencomputer Play mit riesigem Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A42D4F | ISIN: US84615Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
07.06.2026 10:54 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Launches IPO Express, Becoming One of First Centralized Crypto Exchanges to Offer Tokenized IPO Access, Starting With SpaceX

The launch marks a fundamental step in the convergence of traditional capital markets and crypto-native infrastructure, as exchanges increasingly compete to expand beyond digital asset trading into broader financial services. Bybit's IPO Express is designed to provide users with streamlined access to primary market opportunities that have historically been concentrated among institutional investors, private banking clients, and select brokerage networks.

Dissolving the IPO Access Gap

Participation in high-profile IPOs has traditionally been limited by geography, brokerage relationships, allocation requirements, and institutional demand dynamics. Retail investors in many regions often gain access only after public listing, when early allocations and price discovery have already taken place.

By bringing broader investor interest, liquidity, and the underlying assets onchain, compliant tokenization solutions by xStocks enable IPO access at scale for millions of investors worldwide through global platforms like Bybit. xStocks's tokenized IPO access complements its popular tokenized equities offerings which cover listed shares trading on secondary markets. Through xStocks' regulated blockchain-agnostic framework built for onchain interoperability, holders of tokenized listed stocks can access extended trading hours, DeFi composability and flexibility, and crypto-native settlement.

For Bybit customers, it is the first time cryptocurrency exchange users can purchase shares at IPO pricing outside of the competitive secondary market. No longer bound by geographic limitations, without the hassle of traditional brokerage account opening and maintenance, eligible users can participate in IPO subscriptions directly through their Bybit account without opening traditional brokerage accounts or navigating fragmented cross-border financial infrastructure.

SpaceX (SPCX) IPO Offering Timeline on Bybit IPO Express

SpaceX will be the first major IPO available for eligible users through the Bybit IPO Express framework. The timeline is as follows for eligible Bybit users:

  • Registration Period (June 7 to 11, 2026): Prior to the IPO, eligible users may indicate their non-binding interests by registering on Bybit IPO Express and review SpaceX's offering details.
  • Subscription Window (June 7 to 11, 2026): Eligible users can submit subscription requests within the announced IPO price range. Funds are committed until allocation.
  • Allocation (June 11 to 12, 2026): SpaceX token will be distributed to Bybit users' accounts, and allocations are calculated pro-rata to total subscription demand. Unused funds will be refunded automatically.
  • Bybit Spot Listing (June 12, 2026): Tokenized SpaceX shares become available for trading on Bybit Spot.

"Bybit has always pushed the boundaries of what a financial platform can offer, and being one of the first two centralized exchanges to bring compliant tokenized SpaceX IPO access at the offering price is exactly the kind of milestone that defines our next chapter," said Emily Bao, Head of Spotat Bybit.

"For decades, the most exciting moments in capital markets were reserved for institutions and the well-connected investors. Through our partnership with xStocks, Bybit customers around the world can now invest directly in US-listed IPOs alongside their crypto assets, on equal footing with institutional investors. This is what building a New Financial Platform means: bridging the best of traditional finance and crypto into one seamless experience, genuinely accessible to everyone."

The product launch also reflects the broader momentum behind tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), a sector increasingly viewed by both crypto-native firms and traditional financial institutions as a long-term growth area for blockchain adoption.

About SpaceX IPO and xStocks IPO Access

The xStocks IPO framework maintains institutional-grade compliance standards. On the public listing day, allocations are finalized and IPO shares are tokenized, backed 1:1 by real equity held in regulated broker-dealer custody.

For details of participation rules, eligibility requirements, detailed timelines and subscription limits, users may visit: Introducing SpaceX - The First IPO on Bybit IPO Express

IPO-related assets may experience significant price volatility after listing. Users should carefully assess all associated risks before participating. Listings may also be adjusted, delayed, or canceled due to market or regulatory conditions.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-ipo-express-becoming-one-of-first-centralized-crypto-exchanges-to-offer-tokenized-ipo-access-starting-with-spacex-302793372.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.