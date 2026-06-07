Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd.: Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor's 10th "67 Brand Customer Day" Advancing New Pathways for Global Growth

LIUZHOU, China, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor (DFLZM) hosted its 10th "67 Brand Customer Day" in Liuzhou. More than 700 participants, including government and corporate leaders, global partners, customer representatives, and media guests, attended the event. The event was livestreamed by over 100 media platforms, including CCTV Finance, and jointly covered by 870 domestic and international media outlets.

Entering the new development cycle of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, DFLZM will continue to implement its "Dual Engine Plan", targeting overseas sales of 155,000 vehicles by 2030 and accelerating its goal of "building another DFLZM overseas." To strengthen its global footprint, Dongfeng Forthing plans to add nine overseas smart manufacturing bases, 300 sales outlets, and 300 service outlets by 2030. This will shorten service coverage distances, enhance localized production and services, and drive the brand's transformation from "going global" to "deeply rooted and sustainably growing overseas."

At the event, Dongfeng Motor Group unveiled its next-generation T1 New Energy Commercial Vehicle Platform. As the industry's first fourth-generation 1,000V integrated hydrogen-electric platform developed through a scenario-driven approach, it supports multiple technology routes, including hydrogen fuel, hybrid hydrogen-electric, and battery-electric solutions. The platform is regarded as a "Chinese solution" for commercial vehicle electrification. Based on the T1 platform, DFLZM launched two new models: the Chenglong Yiwei 5 Super Edition and the Chenglong H7 PRO Hydrogen Edition, further expanding the Chenglong new-energy product portfolio.

The 2027 Forthing V9 also made its debut. Focusing on four key areas-comfort, intelligence, spaciousness, and safety-the vehicle features more than 20 upgrades, delivering a premium new-energy MPV experience. The Forthing V9 Camping Edition was showcased alongside it, creating a new market segment with its differentiated positioning. Designed for urban commuting, long-distance travel, and outdoor camping, it offers true multi-scenario versatility. Several popular overseas Forthing models were also displayed, attracting strong interest and recognition from customers.

DFLZM officially launched the "Her Haven" Women Truck Driver Care Program, establishing a four-dimensional support system to empower female truck drivers in the freight transport industry. Meanwhile, the company continues to support overseas vocational education and public welfare initiatives by operating the Luban Workshop project in Laos, providing employment opportunities for many outstanding students.

A Global Customer Recognition Ceremony was also held during the event, where three major awards were presented. Through user co-creation and deeper collaboration between government and enterprise partners, the ceremony highlighted the spirit of mutual success and partnership.

Driven by forward-looking technological innovation, market-oriented implementation, industrial upgrading, and social responsibility, the 10th "67 Brand Customer Day" showcased DFLZM's transformation achievements. Rooted in Liuzhou and looking to the world, the company will continue to work closely with customers and partners worldwide to advance collaborative growth and embark on a new chapter of globalization.

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