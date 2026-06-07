Megafurniture.sg, a Singapore furniture retailer, has opened two owned and operated factories in Batu Pahat, Malaysia and Foshan, China. Operational since the fourth quarter of 2025, they produce mattresses, sofas, bed frames and wood furniture, bringing design, manufacturing and quality control in-house from 2026.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2026) - Megafurniture.sg, a Singapore furniture retailer, has opened two owned and operated factories in Batu Pahat, Johor, Malaysia, and in Foshan, Guangdong, China. Both facilities became operational in the fourth quarter of 2025. They produce mattresses, sofas, bed frames and wood furniture, and they mark the company's move to design, manufacture and quality-check a growing share of its range in-house from 2026.

The two factories place Megafurniture among the small number of Singapore furniture retailers that own and operate their own manufacturing facilities, rather than sourcing finished goods from third-party (OEM) suppliers. The arrangement gives the company direct oversight across the full chain: product design, manufacturing, quality control, distribution and retail.

Production at both sites is expected to increase in stages over three years. From 2026, Megafurniture aims to progressively expand the number of mattresses, sofas, bed frames and wood furniture, including cabinets and storage furniture, that are designed, built and inspected within its own factories.





Megafurniture.sg Brings Furniture Manufacturing In-House With New Factories in Batu Pahat and Foshan, Producing Mattresses, Sofas and Bed Frames



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Owning the manufacturing process allows Megafurniture to set quality standards at the production stage and to inspect products before they are shipped, rather than relying on the standards of external suppliers. The company states that its in-house quality control runs from raw-material selection and construction through to final inspection. That chain continues after the sale, through the company's delivery, professional assembly and after-sales service in Singapore, forming a single line of responsibility from factory to customer.

"Owning the factories lets the company control quality at every stage, from the materials selected to the product that reaches a customer's home," said Teck, a spokesperson for Megafurniture. "Building production in stages allows the team to expand the in-house range while holding to consistent standards."

The Batu Pahat facility in Johor and the Foshan facility in Guangdong sit in two of the region's major furniture-manufacturing centres. Both produce across Megafurniture's core categories, namely mattresses, sofas, bed frames, and wood furniture such as cabinets, supporting the company's plan to expand its in-house range in phases through 2028.

Megafurniture's products are available through its online furniture range and at its furniture showrooms in Singapore, where full room setups are staged for in-person viewing.





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The in-house manufacturing model

Under the vertically integrated model, one company oversees each stage of a product's life. Design is handled in-house, the same products are manufactured in Megafurniture's own factories, inspected against the company's standards, distributed through its logistics, and sold through its website and showrooms. Removing the third-party manufacturer from the chain also removes the additional margin that an outsourced (OEM) arrangement typically adds, a structure the company says supports its value positioning across the living room furniture, bedroom and dining furniture categories.

Quality control across the supply chain

Because the products are made in facilities the company owns, quality control begins at the manufacturing stage rather than on receipt of finished stock. Megafurniture applies its standards to materials, construction and finishing, and conducts inspection before distribution. Megafurniture.sg reviews its quality standards and supply chain at each stage of production, from raw-material sourcing through to final inspection. Mattresses produced in-house sit under Megafurniture's in-house mattress brand, Somnuz.

Staged ramp-up through 2028

From 2026, Megafurniture plans to expand the range of products designed, built and quality-checked in-house, adding categories and stock-keeping units progressively rather than all at once. Wood furniture, including cabinets, wardrobes and storage pieces, together with sofas, bed frames and mattresses, are among the categories produced at the two sites.

Product categories produced in-house

The two factories produce across Megafurniture's core categories. Mattresses are made in pocket-spring, latex, memory-foam and hybrid constructions and sit under the company's in-house mattress brand, Somnuz. Sofas are produced in two-seater, three-seater, sectional and sofa-bed formats. Bed frames are built in platform, divan and storage configurations, including storage designs that lift the mattress base to add usable space in smaller bedrooms. Wood furniture covers cabinets, wardrobes, sideboards, television consoles, bookshelves and dining tables. Producing these categories in its own factories allows the company to add new designs and stock-keeping units in stages from 2026, and to widen the share of each category that is made and inspected in-house over the three-year ramp.

Materials and construction

The factories work with a range of materials across these categories. Sofa upholstery options include fabric, leather, faux leather, velvet and boucle. Bed frames and wood furniture are built in solid wood and engineered wood, with selected pieces finished in surfaces such as sintered stone and marble. Mattress constructions span pocket spring, latex, memory foam and hybrid layers.

The manufacturing locations

Batu Pahat, in the Malaysian state of Johor, is a long-established centre for furniture manufacturing, with a concentration of factories producing for domestic and export markets. Foshan, in China's Guangdong province, is one of the major furniture-manufacturing bases in the region, supplying manufacturers and retailers internationally. Megafurniture's facilities in these two locations give the company access to established furniture-making supply chains and production capacity, while keeping design, quality control and retail under its own management.

Design, distribution and customer support in Singapore

Under the integrated model, product design is handled by Megafurniture and carried through to its own manufacturing, rather than being specified to a third-party supplier. Finished products are then distributed through the company's logistics to its Singapore customers and showrooms. In Singapore, Megafurniture provides delivery and professional assembly, and stages full room setups at its two showrooms for in-person comparison.

About Megafurniture

Megafurniture is a Singapore furniture retailer that designs, sells and now manufactures mattresses, sofas, bed frames and wood furniture for HDB, condominium and landed homes. The company operates online at megafurniture.sg and through two showrooms in Singapore. Its flagship at 134 Joo Seng Road covers approximately 30,000 square feet across two levels, and the company also operates a showroom at Giant Tampines, located at 21 Tampines North Drive 2. Megafurniture owns the in-house mattress brand Somnuz, and from late 2025 it operates its own factories in Batu Pahat, Malaysia, and Foshan, China. The company provides complimentary delivery and professional assembly on qualifying orders. Further information is available on the website at megafurniture.sg. The factories were opened to bring design, manufacturing and quality control in-house and to expand the company's range of own-made furniture in stages from 2026.





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Source: Plentisoft