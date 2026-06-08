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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Advances Gaming Monitor Technologies with AI-optimized Visuals and Automatic OLED Protection

TAIPEI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, continues to advance its gaming monitor technologies through AI-optimized visuals and intelligent OLED protection. As gaming displays evolve beyond traditional panel specifications, the AORUS ELITE Series introduces new AI-powered visual optimization and automatic OLED protection technologies, while further expanding GIGABYTE's Tactical Features to deliver more adaptive and reliable display experiences for gamers and creators alike.

The Intelligent Visual Technologies

At the core of the latest AORUS ELITE Series gaming monitors are AI-powered visual technologies designed to optimize image quality across different content scenarios. AI Picture Mode intelligently adjusts image settings for SDR content to improve overall visual presentation, automatically optimizing display settings based on different content types and usage scenarios without requiring frequent manual adjustments. While HyperNits dynamically enhances HDR brightness while preserving highlight detail for improved contrast and realism, its optimized EOTF curve helps increase brightness by up to 30% in high-APL HDR scenes while avoiding overexposure. AI Super Resolution, exclusive to the FM275K16P 5K Mini LED model, further sharpens image clarity through intelligent upscaling, extending visual performance beyond native hardware capabilities.

The Advanced AI OLED CARE PRO

GIGABYTE also continues to advance OLED reliability through the upgraded AI OLED CARE PRO, powered by AI Sensor Technology that automatically monitors user presence, ambient lighting, and pixel cleaning. Complementing AI OLED CARE PRO is an enhanced thermal design featuring integrated heat pipes and advanced thermal materials. The FO27Q28G delivers a 12% reduction in T-Con temperature, a 5% lower peak surface temperature, and up to 35% better temperature uniformity compared to competing flagship models. Selected models, including the FO27Q28G, are further backed by an extended 4-year burn-in warranty.

The Expanded Tactical Features

GIGABYTE further expands its Tactical Features ecosystem with the introduction of Tactical HUD and Tactical Crosshair. Tactical HUD anchors critical screen zones and enables adjustable HUD transparency within the capture area for improved visibility, while Tactical Crosshair, which automatically switches between red and green crosshair colors to maintain visibility across changing backgrounds. Together with existing features, including Tactical Switch 2.0, Ultra Clear, Night Vision, Black Equalizer, and Game Assist, these additions provide gamers with greater visibility, awareness, and control during gameplay. To learn more about the AORUS ELITE Series gaming monitors, please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT¦ENTER INFINITY.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990663/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-advances-gaming-monitor-technologies-with-ai-optimized-visuals-and-automatic-oled-protection-302792590.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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