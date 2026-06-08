New IBM Study Finds CIOs and CTOs Face Growing AI Control Gap as Enterprise Deployment Scales

- Most surveyed technology leaders are accountable for systems they don't fully control
- Only 11% of respondents say they're completely prepared for the scale of AI agent deployment
- Organizations that design control into their AI systems achieve significantly stronger performance outcomes.
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