

Closing Session speakers (from left): Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO; Ryo Nakamura, Ambassador, Assistant Minister, Director-General for Global Issues, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan; Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation; and H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau.

TOKYO, June 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - The Nippon Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, convened the inaugural Island States Ocean Summit in Tokyo on 3-4 June 2026.At the Closing Session on 4 June, Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation, announced the Summit's principal outcome: the launch of the OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE, a new long-term framework designed to support island states in addressing the growing challenges facing the ocean while advancing sustainable development.The Initiative builds on more than three decades of The Nippon Foundation's support for island nations and responds to what Summit participants described as a growing "polycrisis" - a combination of climate change, sea-level rise, biodiversity loss, marine pollution, increasingly severe natural disasters, and a shortage of scientific and policy expertise.The OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE seeks to strengthen the capacity of island states to protect and sustainably use their ocean resources while building resilient and sustainable ocean economies. The Initiative reflects the Summit's emphasis on moving beyond discussion and toward practical implementation, supported by science, partnerships, and long-term investment.Built on a new framework for international cooperation among island states, governments, international organizations, and philanthropic partners, the Initiative aims to support island states on the front lines of climate and ocean challenges while contributing to global efforts to achieve a sustainable ocean future.Announcing the Initiative, Mr. Sasakawa stated:"Through the discussions at this Summit, we have gained a clearer understanding of the actions island states seek from the international community. The Nippon Foundation will invest in people, create platforms for collaboration, and advance concrete initiatives that generate innovation and impact. Together with all those gathered here - across countries, sectors, and generations - we will translate this vision into action and ensure that the benefits of our ocean are passed on to future generations.In response, H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau and Summit Co-Chair, stated:"We leave Tokyo with something tangible, and practical. We believe the platform being shaped at this summit is the exact mechanism needed to help all Island States translate our plans into real action.Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO and Summit Co-Chair, stated: "Island states are not starting from zero. The foundations for Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management already exist in many countries through national ocean policies, marine spatial planning and sustainable blue economy initiatives. Our task now is to connect, strengthen and scale these efforts, creating a coherent framework that maximises impact and reduces fragmentation.The Summit brought together approximately 300 participants, including His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Heads of State, ministers and senior officials from 35 countries, representatives of United Nations agencies, research institutions, civil society organizations, and ocean experts.Participants discussed Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management approaches as a means to address climate-related ocean risks, marine resource management, biodiversity conservation, and pathways for balancing ocean conservation with sustainable economic development. The discussions culminated in the release of the Co-Chairs' Summary on 4 June.The OCEAN STATES INITIATIVEThe OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE is The Nippon Foundation's new action plan to support island states through human resource development, scientific knowledge, and international cooperation, with the goal of balancing ocean conservation and sustainable economic development with a vision to the centuries and millennia to come.The Initiative is built around three pillars.Pillar 1: Strengthening Support for Island States through Human Resource DevelopmentThe Initiative will develop professionals from island nations who can address today's challenges while preparing the next generation of leaders to shape the future. It will also cultivate global talent capable of advancing innovative ocean policies that reflect the voices of island states and support practical solutions. The Nippon Foundation's human capacity development programs have already trained 2,032 fellows from 158 countries, creating a global network that supports ocean governance and policy implementation.Pillar 2: Establishing OCEAN HUBAs a legacy of the Summit, The Nippon Foundation will establish OCEAN HUB, a Tokyo-based hub that will serve as both a focal point for the global network of experts and a coordinating center for existing and future initiatives. The Initiative will also promote innovative projects through a consortium of world-leading institutions, generating the latest science and evidence needed to support ocean policy and decision-making. Together, these efforts will create a hub linking experts, science, and policy.Pillar 3: Developing Innovative Projects with States and the United Nations for SOPMThe Nippon Foundation and the IOC of UNESCO will jointly develop a Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management Support Platform to assist island states in implementing Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM). To support implementation, The Nippon Foundation will provide seed funding and work with the IOC to establish a dedicated fund that encourages contributions from Member States and partners, helping expand and sustain the Platform over time. The long-term objective is to transform partnerships into projects that drive innovation and deliver measurable impact.Looking AheadThe OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE is designed as a ten-year strategy. As a key milestone, The Nippon Foundation intends to convene the Second Island States Ocean Summit in 2030-2031, which will serve as the mid-term review of the Initiative and help shape its second phase.Summit Outcomes and International ProcessesThe Summit's Co-Chairs' Summary notes that the partnerships, commitments, and knowledge generated through the Summit will contribute to major international policy processes, including:- COP17 of the Convention on Biological Diversity- COP31 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)- The BBNJ process- The 2027 Ocean Decade ConferenceThe Summit outcomes are intended to strengthen the role of island states in shaping the future of sustainable ocean management and climate resilience.The Co-chairs' Summary can be downloaded from the URL below.https://oceanexpert.org/document/38461About The Nippon Foundation https://www.nippon-foundation.or.jp/Together, for pain and hope. Together, for the future. Established in 1962, The Nippon Foundation is Japan's largest philanthropic foundation. The Foundation supports a broad range of initiatives, including humanitarian assistance, disability inclusion, child welfare, disaster response, and ocean conservation.Media InquiryIsland States Ocean Summit Press Desk (within Kyodo PR)EMAIL: isos-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260608.pdfSource: The Nippon FoundationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.