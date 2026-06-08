German manufacturer Sunmaxx aims to make photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) technology a scalable industrial solution with what it describes as the world's largest and most advanced mass-production facility for PVT modules. Located in Ottendorf-Okrilla, Saxony, northeast of Dresden, the factory operates entirely on certified renewable electricity and has an annual production capacity of 120,000 modules, with the potential to increase output by up to fivefold. The facility represents one of the industry's most ambitious efforts to move PVT technology beyond a niche market and into broader applications ...

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