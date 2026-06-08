Halocell Energy has been awarded an AUD 606,680 ($428,000) grant under the Australian government's Industry Growth Program to expand its perovskite PV manufacturing capabilities, upgrade equipment and grow operations at its production facility at Wagga Wagga in New South Wales. The project is expected to boost production of the company's indoor perovskite PV modules from 7,000 to 100,000 units per annum. Halocell, which produces lightweight and flexible PV modules optimised for low-light conditions, said the funding will enable it to upgrade its Wagga Wagga manufacturing facility with advanced ...

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