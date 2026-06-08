Cosylab today announced the commercial launch of PlanOne, a treatment planning system for particle therapy, bringing physics-accurate, radiobiologically informed planning and a unified clinical workflow into a single environment. PlanOne is FDA 510(k) cleared.

"PlanOne began with listening. Over the years, our work on control systems in radiation oncology has put us in direct, ongoing contact with medical physicists and clinical teams at some of the leading facilities in the world," said Mark Pleško, CEO of Cosylab. "Our partners have been clear on what matters most for particle therapy: physics accuracy they can defend, clinical confidence at the point of plan approval, and a platform built to grow with AI and adaptive workflows. We designed PlanOne around those three priorities, and we'll keep developing it together with the clinical community that helped shape it."

Physics-accurate, radiobiologically informed planning

PlanOne is built on a GPU-accelerated Monte Carlo dose engine for particle therapy, which serves as the physical foundation for accurate LET calculation and variable RBE modelling*. Clinical teams can plan with confidence and can review plans within a single planning workflow.

Full control over plan robustness

PlanOne provides comprehensive user-defined robust optimization, analysis and evaluation. Beyond the worst-case scenario approach, PlanOne supports an all-scenario scheme across the full set of user-defined scenarios simultaneously, resulting in treatment plans that reflect physical reality without compromising the plan's robustness.

One environment. The OIS you already have.

Contouring, planning, and review take place within a single environment, and purpose-built tools support the demands of proton and heavy-ion treatment planning. PlanOne integrates with existing oncology information systems, helping preserve established workflows while reducing the need for data migration.

About Cosylab

Cosylab is a software and control systems company headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia. With over 20 years of experience and more than 1,000 projects across particle accelerators, radiation therapy devices, and oncology information systems, Cosylab develops complex software for the world's most technically demanding environments. PlanOne V1.0 is Cosylab's FDA 510(k) cleared treatment planning system for particle therapy.

PlanOne V1.0 is FDA 510(k) cleared. Items marked with are in preparation for regulatory submission or under development; not yet available for sale and/or clinical use in any market. Market availability is subject to regulatory approval. PlanOne is a trademark of Cosylab d.d., registered in the United States and the European Union.

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Contacts:

For more information, contact

Media contact: Petra Balažic, petra.balazic@cosylab.com

Product info: cosylab.com/planone, planone@cosylab.com