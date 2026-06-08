Fidelity European Trust Plc - Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
Fidelity European Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
8 th June 2026
Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser
The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC (the " Company") is pleased to announce that Investec Bank plc has been appointed as sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
Contact for queries:
George Bayer
Head of Company Secretariat
FIL Investments International
020 7961 4240
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