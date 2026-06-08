Fidelity European Trust Plc - Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

Fidelity European Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

8 th June 2026

Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC (the " Company") is pleased to announce that Investec Bank plc has been appointed as sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

Head of Company Secretariat

FIL Investments International

020 7961 4240