Marechale Capital Plc - FCA Approves Stanford Capital Partners Change in Control

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

8 June 2026

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

FCA Approves Stanford Capital Partners Change in Control

Marechale Capital plc, an established London based corporate finance advisory business, announces that it has received confirmation that the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") has approved the change in control of Stanford Capital Partners Limited ("Stanford").

The application was made to the FCA as a part of the proposed acquisitions, including Stanford, Blubird Global Inc., NJC Capital Management VSA Private Fund Limited and NJC Capital Management Limited, as announced on 3 June 2026, and the approval by the FCA was a contingent term of the acquisition of Stanford.

As announced on 3 June 2026, the General Meeting is due to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 22 June 2026 at the offices of Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, 80 Cheapside, 3rd Floor, London, EC2V 6EE.

Patrick Booth-Clibborn, Chief Executive Officer of Marechale Capital:

"We are delighted that we have now received confirmation from the FCA of the approval of the change of control of Stanford.

"We look forward to the general meeting taking place later this month and to effect these transformational transactions and establish Marechale as a fully integrated digital merchant bank."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries

Marechale Capital Patrick Booth-Clibborn / Mark Warde-Norbury Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Vigo Consulting (Financial Public Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Joe Quinlan marechale@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholder holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.