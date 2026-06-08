On the floor at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, the world's largest solar and energy storage trade show, one trend is clear: standard silicon module efficiencies continue to rise. Modules with 25% efficiency are now commonplace, while 23% has effectively become the floor and 24% the mainstream product level. Two years ago, at Intersolar Munich, Aiko Solar introduced what was then the market's first 25% solar module. At this year's SNEC, the company presented a 25.6% module and indicated further efficiency gains ahead. Nearby, JinkoSolar showcased several high-efficiency products. Among them was a 25.17% ...

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