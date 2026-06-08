The new partnership enables SonoSuite-powered distributors to provide automated music marketing tools, fan data capture, and self-serve marketing workflows directly inside their distribution platforms

Feature.fm, the leading music marketing and fan data platform for independent artists and labels, and SonoSuite, the music SaaS company that provides the white-label technological infrastructure for the global independent music industry, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Feature.fm's marketing automation technology directly into the SonoSuite distribution ecosystem.

The partnership enables companies using SonoSuite's white-label infrastructure to seamlessly offer embedded music marketing capabilities alongside distribution services, helping distributors and labels better connect marketing and distribution workflows while creating new value-added offerings for artists and clients.

Through the integration, SonoSuite-powered distributors will be able to automate the creation of marketing assets including Pre-Saves and Smart Links, capture audience and fan data, and access centralized self-serve marketing workspaces directly within their distribution environments.

The integration was designed specifically around the operational needs of modern distributors, labels, and white-label distribution businesses that increasingly require flexible ways to manage marketing access, customer permissions, and artist workflows at scale.

"Throughout the development of this partnership, we focused heavily on the way modern distributors actually operate and support their clients," said Dan Sander, Chief Commercial Officer at Feature.fm. "Distributors increasingly need flexible ways to both integrate marketing automation into their workflows and provide varying levels of control and access to their artists, labels, and distribution customers. We're thrilled to partner with SonoSuite on a solution that was built specifically with distributors in mind and gives their clients powerful new ways to offer marketing services at scale."

The integration is designed to support both platform-level deployments and dedicated client-level environments, giving SonoSuite customers flexible ways to package and scale marketing services across their own distribution businesses. One of the most valuable aspects is the introduction of dedicated Feature.fm workspace environments, allowing distributors and their teams to independently access, manage, edit, and analyze all of their marketing assets in a self-serve capacity.

Distributors and labels gain flexible ways to integrate marketing automation into their businesses while maintaining control over how marketing access is offered to their clients.

"Distributors today are increasingly expected to provide both distribution and marketing infrastructure to their clients," said Hen Heimdal, Chief Commercial Officer at SonoSuite. "Feature.fm's flexible integration model allows our customers to embed powerful marketing automation directly into their own platforms while maintaining control over how those tools are offered to artists and labels. We also see significant long-term value in what Feature.fm is building around fan CRM, audience data management, and fan messaging."

The partnership reflects growing demand across the music industry for tighter integration between distribution infrastructure and marketing technology, allowing distributors and labels to streamline operations while helping artists build stronger direct audience relationships.

It's incredibly valuable to see distributors like SonoSuite including crucial promotional services, such as Feature.fm," commentsCaio Coelho, CEO of Brazil's Paralogy, whose company uses SonoSuite. "The independent music industry demands increasingly creative solutions to engage with fandom and drive catalog growth. Initiatives like this, which aim to make life easier for labels and artists, are fundamental and demonstrate a real understanding of today's market needs."

About Feature.fm

Feature.fm empowers artists and teams to build sustainable music businesses through marketing automation, Music Pre-Saves and Smart Links, fan relationship management, and campaign analytics. Trusted by partners including TikTok's SoundOn, EMPIRE, Beggars Group, Concord, and Sony Music's The Orchard and AWAL, Feature.fm provides scalable tools designed to help artists and labels grow on their own terms.

For more information, visit Feature.fm.

About SonoSuite

SonoSuite is a B2B SaaS platform that enables companies to launch and operate their own branded music distribution businesses. Its white-label infrastructure powers distributors, labels, and music service companies globally with scalable distribution, rights management, royalty, and catalog management solutions.

For more information, visit sonosuite.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608418449/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Feature.fm

Dan Sander

(516) 513-8971

Chief Commercial Officer

management@feature.fm



SonoSuite

Ignacio Almirall

ialmirall@newsw.es

+34 630 187 844