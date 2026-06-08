Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.06.26
|IE000L1I4R94
|290,492.00
|USD
|0.00
|3,354,073.60
|11.5462
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.06.26
|IE000LJG9WK1
|48,302.00
|GBP
|0
|484,732.58
|10.0355
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