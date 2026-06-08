Tethis S.p.A.: Tethis to launch SmartBioSurface slides at EACR Conference

MILAN, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethis S.p.A., a pioneering life sciences and diagnostics company, today announces the commercial launch of SmartBioSurface slides, an innovative solution designed to transform the analysis of rare and suspension cells. The solution will be presented at the EACR Conference (8-11 June, Budapest).

By overcoming the limitations of conventional preparation methods such as cytospin, SmartBioSurface slides enable the generation of highly reproducible and uniform cellular monolayers while preserving cell integrity and morphology-with minimal sample loss.

A new approach for challenging samples

SmartBioSurface slides are designed to support efficient handling of difficult sample types, including suspension cells, human primary cells, stem cells, rare cells, and low-cellularity fluids.

Key benefits include:

High cell adhesion and recovery from limited samples

Uniform and reproducible cell distribution

Preserved cell morphology including multicellular complexes

These features make SmartBioSurface slides a powerful solution for laboratories working with non-adherent cells.

Broad application potential

The technology supports applications such as circulating tumor cell analysis, immune cell characterization, and complex sample analysis (e.g., cerebrospinal fluid), while also enabling emerging workflows in high-dimensional single-cell analysis and advanced cellular models. SmartBioSurface is compatible with standard staining protocols and advanced imaging techniques, supporting downstream analyses including multiplexing and single-cell workflows.

Nanotechnology-enabled performance

At the core of SmartBioSurface is a proprietary nanostructured titanium coating designed to mimic the extracellular matrix, promoting rapid and gentle cell adhesion within minutes while ensuring a transparent, low-background surface suitable for high-sensitivity imaging. The slides integrate seamlessly into standard laboratory workflows and do not require centrifugation.

Leadership perspective

"The launch of SmartBioSurface slides marks an important step in enabling researchers to better work with rare and non-adherent cells," said Holger Neecke, CEO of Tethis. "Our goal is to provide a simple yet high-performance solution that helps scientists maximize the value of precious samples across a wide range of applications."

Discover SmartBioSurface

Tethis will showcase SmartBioSurface slides at the EACR Conference. Visit our booth #11 to learn more or explore the technology online: tethis-lab.com/smartbiosurface/

For further information, please contact

Tethis S.p.A.

Holger Neecke, CEO

Email: media@tethis-lab.com

About Tethis

Tethis S.p.A. is a life sciences and diagnostic company developing innovative workflows for high-quality sample preparation and cellular analysis, with a focus on integrating liquid biopsy into research and clinical practice. Tethis' SmartBioSurface slides, based on a proprietary nanostructured titanium coating, enable efficient and gentle adhesion of suspension cells, supporting applications such as imaging, multimodal single-cell analysis, and multiplex assays. In combination with the See.d instrument, which standardizes blood sample preparation to preserve sample quality and integrity and enables AI-driven, comprehensive analysis of suspension cells, the platform supports high-sensitivity identification and characterization of immune and rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. www.tethis-lab.com

SmartBioSurface slides and the See.d instrument are for RESEARCH USE ONLY and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

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