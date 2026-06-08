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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Real Estate Firm New York Residence, Inc. Visits Netherlands, Belgium, & Croatia

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Residence, Inc., a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm, launches an international tour to connect with European investors. Chief Financial Officer and Associate Broker Richard Pino will travel through the Netherlands, Belgium, and Croatia from June 18 through July 6, 2026 to meet with customers.

This European tour crowns two decades of growth, innovation, and client devotion. "We take immense pride in this 20-year journey and the milestones we've conquered," said Chief Financial Officer Richard Pino. Richard further added, "This achievement honors our employees' grit and our customers' loyalty."

For two decades, New York Residence has spanned the globe, educating international buyers on the power of the New York City real estate market. We secure premier residential, commercial, and investment properties for our clientele. To forge these partnerships and anchor the New York Residence brand at international trade shows, Chief Financial Officer Richard Pino continually travels the United States and foreign countries.

Real Estate Brokerage Is Still A Relationship Business. Professionals must traverse distances to meet clients on demand. While buyers easily scrape data from third-party sites, personal visits and voice calls remain the ultimate tools to guide customers, Richard asserted.

Historically, New York Residence was ranked within the top five Manhattan boutique Firms, was ranked number 20 in closed transactions amongst all firm sizes, and was ranked number 22 in listing dollar volume amongst all firm sizes.

New York Residence dominates the real estate market through specialized advisory services and property brokerage, driving premier residential, commercial, and investment sales and rentals. The firm anchors its operations across three New York branches while extending its global footprint to offices in Hong Kong, Seoul, and Singapore. New York Residence commands its enterprise from its corporate headquarters on the 26th floor within the iconic Paramount Building in the heart of Times Square.

Clients can secure exclusive consultations across Europe by booking in advance. The tour sweeps through Dordrecht (June 18-19), Antwerp (June 19-21), Bruges (June 21-23), Ghent (June 23-25), and Brussels (June 25-27), before anchoring in Rovinj at the Demex audit and tax firm from June 28 to July 6. Appointments can be arranged by sending an email to rpino@nyr.com.

Media Contact:
Richard Pino
Chief Financial Officer/Associate Broker
New York Residence
O-212-360-7000 x125
M-917-209-7862
rpino@nyr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/real-estate-firm-new-york-residence-inc-visits-netherlands-belgium--croatia-302793426.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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