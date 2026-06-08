Lumos Insurance Names Tom Kenny Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Global Retirement and Protection

Veteran UK executive will help build the company's reinsurance capability and expand its senior-market business.

GREENWICH, Conn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hoplon Capital, a financial services holding company, today announced that Tom Kenny has joined as Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Global Retirement and Protection. He brings more than 20 years of financial services experience in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia, with a focus on retirement income, social care (long-term care) solutions, and actuarial product development.

Tom will establish Lumos' reinsurance operations to support the growth of the company's senior-market and retirement business in the United Kingdom, the United States and globally.

Tom joins Lumos from Just Group plc, one of the UK's leading retirement-focused insurers, where he served as Group Property & Credit Risk Director. In that role, he led an initiative to implement Solvency UK reforms, a new investment-limit framework, and a credit-rating validation framework. His 14-year tenure at Just Group also included roles spanning pricing, product development, medical underwriting, mortgage underwriting, and property management across medically underwritten and enhanced annuities, as well as equity release (reverse) mortgages.

Earlier in his career, Tom established the bulk purchase annuity (pension risk transfer) pricing team at Partnership Assurance. He has also held roles at MetLife, Munich Re, Asteron Life, and Willis Towers Watson.

Lumos has long been a respected carrier in the credit protection market, providing credit life, health, and property insurance to banks, credit unions, and specialty lenders. Tom's appointment marks the company's expansion into retirement and senior-market solutions, reflecting its view of growing demand.

"We've spent nearly five decades building underwriting discipline in credit protection. Extending that into reinsurance and retirement solutions is a deliberate next step. Tom has built these capabilities before, and he knows how to do it inside a carrier platform," said Vince Bodnar, President, Lumos Insurance.

The hire also reflects Hoplon Capital's continued investment in building out its insurance platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Lumos Insurance and Hoplon," said Robert Arsov, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hoplon Capital, Lumos' parent company. "Tom's experience and contributions are well-aligned with our efforts to enhance our insurance offerings and global footprint in retirement and protection products."

A well-known actuary in the UK retirement and care markets, Tom currently chairs the IFoA Social Care Working Party, which recently received recognition for its contribution to the public debate on social care (long-term care) policy. He has published multiple papers and articles on social care financing and equity release mortgages.

"Lumos is building a carrier platform with the discipline to move quickly and the infrastructure to make new solutions work in practice," Tom said. "Lumos' leadership team and Hoplon already understand the senior market and long-term care - that's been a focus for decades. Answering the growing demand for retirement and protection solutions is a logical next step that supports that expansion."

About Lumos Insurance

Lumos Insurance, through its AM Best A- rated carrier subsidiaries, provides credit-driven life, health, and property insurance and debt cancellation programs, Specialty Property & Casualty programs, and senior-focused and supplemental Life & Health solutions nationwide. Availability varies by state. For more information on Lumos, please visit www.lumosinsurance.com.

About Hoplon Capital

Hoplon Capital is a financial services holding company. Through its integrated business units, Hoplon aims to enable investors in achieving excess risk-adjusted returns and to assist corporate clients in accomplishing their strategic and financial goals with innovative structured financing, first-rate advisory, and transformative insurance solutions. For more information on Hoplon, please visit www.hoploncapital.com.

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