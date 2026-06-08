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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Configit Named by Deloitte as One of Denmark's Best Managed Companies

Largest professional services network recognizes Configit's excellent management across four key functions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced its inclusion in Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award list for Denmark in 2026.

The Best Managed Companies award recognizes excellence among Danish businesses. The program annually evaluates whether companies excel in their growth strategies across all key management functions: Strategy, Culture and Commitment, Capabilities and Innovation, and Governance and Financials.

Participating companies are benchmarked during this process against a common evaluation framework, using a comprehensive application and coaching process. The program ends with an exclusive award ceremony, celebrating only the best in class.

Configit is a trusted leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), providing market-leading global manufacturers with business-critical solutions for the configuration of complex products. Based on the patented Virtual Tabulation (VT) technology, Configit's solutions enable companies to reduce time to market, increase quality of configurable products and improve process efficiency.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "As AI quickly transforms manufacturing, we are enabling discrete manufacturing companies to get configurable products and services to market faster and more effectively. We help unlock the value of AI as companies embark on those mission-critical digital transformation projects. It's gratifying to see our hard work recognized, especially by an organization like Deloitte.

Achievements like this do not happen because of a management team, a strategy document, or a set of processes alone. They happen because every employee contributes every day to turning our strategy into action, living our values, embracing our culture, and consistently applying the frameworks and guidelines that help us operate as one global company."

About Configit
Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation (VT) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Media Contact:
Diana Diaz
Force4 Technology Communications
diana.diaz@force4.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/configit-named-by-deloitte-as-one-of-denmarks-best-managed-companies-302793008.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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