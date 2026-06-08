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Dow Jones News
08.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
official list notice 
08-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

08/06/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: HAMMERSON PLC 
 
3.875% Notes due 08/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to (and    debt-like     XS3392861913   --  
including) EUR199,000)                                securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Point Securitised 
Decrement Index due 09/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1   derivatives    XS3164034178   --  
each) 
 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg   Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL165532 due 09/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    derivatives    XS3163835567   --  
GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: PMF 2026-1 PLC 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/02/2063; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3344457125   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 16/02/2063; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)      debt-like     XS3344457471   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class X Fixed Rate Notes due 16/02/2063; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)              debt-like     XS3344457638   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 06/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)   debt-like     XS3359677393   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 
 
5.500% Reset Callable Notes due 08/06/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 each in excess thereof  debt-like     XS3397151815   --  
up to (and including) GBP199,000)                           securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 
 
3.125% Covered Bonds due 08/06/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof)      debt-like     XS3397036396   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2.75% Covered Bonds due 08/06/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof)      debt-like     XS3397036123   --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 430381 
EQS News ID:  2340830 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2340830&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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