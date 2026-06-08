Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 08-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 08/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: HAMMERSON PLC 3.875% Notes due 08/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to (and debt-like XS3392861913 -- including) EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Point Securitised Decrement Index due 09/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 derivatives XS3164034178 -- each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL165532 due 09/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3163835567 -- GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: PMF 2026-1 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/02/2063; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3344457125 -- securities Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 16/02/2063; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3344457471 -- securities Class X Fixed Rate Notes due 16/02/2063; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3344457638 -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 06/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3359677393 -- securities Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 5.500% Reset Callable Notes due 08/06/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 each in excess thereof debt-like XS3397151815 -- up to (and including) GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 3.125% Covered Bonds due 08/06/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof) debt-like XS3397036396 -- securities 2.75% Covered Bonds due 08/06/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof) debt-like XS3397036123 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 430381 EQS News ID: 2340830 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 08, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)