San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Americas Cardroom announced that its Vegas Main Event Satellites promotion will begin on June 7, 2026, with 40 guaranteed Vegas packages available through a scheduled series of online satellite events running through June 28, 2026.

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The promotion will award a total of $500,000 in package value. Each package is valued at $12,500 and includes $10,000 designated for the Vegas Main Event buy-in, along with $2,500 intended to assist with travel and accommodation expenses. Winners may also choose to receive the package value in cash, where permitted and subject to applicable terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.

The schedule is centered on four weekly $630 Mega Satellites, each taking place on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET. Each Mega Satellite is scheduled to award 10 Vegas packages.

Americas Cardroom has also included multiple qualification routes into the weekly Mega Satellites. The qualification structure includes an initial qualifying event and provides eligible participants with additional paths into the June satellite events.

"Many poker players follow the Las Vegas Main Event season closely, and this satellite schedule gives eligible participants a structured way to compete for package entries," said Chris Moneymaker, Americas Cardroom Pro and 2003 Main Event champion. "The promotion was designed to provide multiple weekly qualification dates throughout June."

The Vegas Main Event Satellites promotion is scheduled to run from June 7 through June 28, 2026. The promotion is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has operated since 2001 and provides online poker games, tournaments, and promotions to players in eligible markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300440

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA