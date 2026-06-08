Platform provides automated strategy tools, real-time market analysis, and plan options for users seeking structured access to digital asset trading technology

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - - June 6, 2026 - DefiHash announced the availability of its AI-powered quantitative trading platform, which is designed to provide users with access to automated trading tools, real-time market analysis, and structured plan options for digital asset market participation.





Image Description: A futuristic trading control room showing a Bitcoin market analysis dashboard with AI predictive forecast charts and an analyst monitoring digital asset data.



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The platform uses artificial intelligence and automated systems to analyze digital asset market data and support rules-based trading activity. DefiHash said the platform is intended for users seeking a more structured way to engage with digital asset markets without relying solely on manual market monitoring.

DefiHash includes automated strategy tools, real-time data analysis features, and plan options designed to support different user preferences. The platform is available to both new and experienced digital asset market participants, subject to applicable eligibility requirements.

The company said its technology is designed to simplify access to quantitative trading tools while giving users the ability to review plan options and platform features before participating.

Digital asset markets are highly volatile, and the use of automated trading technology does not eliminate market risk or guarantee any particular outcome. Users are responsible for reviewing all applicable terms, risks, and eligibility requirements before using the platform.





Image Description: A DeFi Hash graphic showing an AI trading robot, Bitcoin imagery, investment plan details, and crypto market visuals in a futuristic city setting.



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"DefiHash was developed to provide users with access to automated quantitative trading tools in a more structured platform environment," said James Wilson, DefiHash Representative. "The platform combines AI-supported analysis with automated strategy features for users interested in digital asset market participation."

Additional information about the platform is available on the official DefiHash website at DefiHash. Information regarding the company's mobile application is also available through the Official IO DeFi App.

About DefiHash

DefiHash is an AI-powered quantitative trading platform focused on digital asset market analysis, automated strategy tools, and structured plan options for eligible users. The platform is designed to provide access to trading technology and market data tools for users participating in digital asset markets.

Media Contact

SOURCE: DefiHash

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA