DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (GILH LN) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2413 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 972801 CODE: GILH LN ISIN: LU3019781460 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3019781460 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILH LN Sequence No.: 430404 EQS News ID: 2341062 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)