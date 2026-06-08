DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (U13G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.2136 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1165739 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 430412 EQS News ID: 2341078 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)