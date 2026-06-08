DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCT LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.4343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 857232 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 430411 EQS News ID: 2341076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)