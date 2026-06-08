DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEL LN) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 445.8408 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 767333 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 430426 EQS News ID: 2341106 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)