DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRL LN) Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.49 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6687453 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 430433 EQS News ID: 2341120 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 08, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)