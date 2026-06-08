DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 55.4149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4863534 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN Sequence No.: 430483 EQS News ID: 2341222 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)