DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 271.9526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 142584 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 430479 EQS News ID: 2341214 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 08, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)