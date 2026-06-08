DJ Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (UTEC LN) Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.1913 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2479296 CODE: UTEC LN ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTEC LN Sequence No.: 430388 EQS News ID: 2341030 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)