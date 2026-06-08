DJ Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc (CATP LN) Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.1705 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2614371 CODE: CATP LN ISIN: LU2216829809 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATP LN Sequence No.: 430548 EQS News ID: 2341362 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 08, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)