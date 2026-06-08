DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc (MOBI LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.6537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8005476 CODE: MOBI LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN Sequence No.: 430562 EQS News ID: 2341390 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)