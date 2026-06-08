DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAN LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.0102 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30616968 CODE: PRAN LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAN LN Sequence No.: 430540 EQS News ID: 2341346 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)