DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.7617 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5129369 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 430490 EQS News ID: 2341246 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 08, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)