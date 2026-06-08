Decisions taken by Suominen Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on June 8, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. (EEST)

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Suominen Corporation was held today on June 8, 2026 as a remote meeting without a meeting venue.

Authorising the board of directors to decide on a rights issue

The general meeting decided to authorise the board of directors to resolve on a rights issue as follows:

Under the authorisation, a maximum of 500,000,000 new shares in the company may be issued. In the rights issue, the company's shareholders shall have a pre-emptive right to the shares to be issued in the same proportion as they already hold shares in the company. If shares remain unsubscribed on this basis, the board of directors shall be entitled to decide on offering the unsubscribed shares for subscription to the company's shareholders or other persons in such proportions as it deems fit. In the event that shares are issued on the basis of a secondary subscription right, such shares may first be issued to the company itself without consideration and subsequently transferred to the subscribers, in order to enable delivery of the shares to the subscribers against payment. The issuance of shares to the company for this purpose shall not reduce the remaining maximum number of shares issuable under the authorisation. The issuance of shares to the company requires that the number of own shares held by the company does not exceed 10 per cent of the company's total shares.

The board of directors was authorised to resolve on all other terms and conditions of the rights issue, including the subscription and payment period and the grounds for determining the subscription price, as well as to attend to the practical measures relating to the rights issue.

The authorisation is valid until September 30, 2026. The authorisation does not revoke any other authorisations granted to the board of directors to resolve on share issues and granting of special rights entitling to shares.

The general meeting approved the authorisation unanimously, i.e., shareholders independent of the arrangement resolved on the arrangement at the general meeting, as referred to in the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's permanent exemptions granted in connection with the rights issue.

Amendments to the board of directors' authorisations

The general meeting resolved to amend the authorisations resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026 so that the maximum number of shares under the Repurchase Authorisation (as defined below) and Share Issue Authorisation (as defined below) is increased in such a manner that the maximum number of shares covered by each authorisation as a percentage of all shares in the company remains unchanged (rounded down to the nearest full thousand shares) following the implementation of the rights issue.

Under the authorisation to repurchase own shares ("Repurchase Authorisation") resolved at the Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2026, the board of directors is entitled to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 1,000,000 of the company's own shares, and under the authorisation for a share issue and the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares ("Share Issue Authorisation"), on the issuance of a maximum of 8,000,000 shares. If the rights issue is carried out in accordance with the maximum amount approved by the general meeting, the maximum amount of the Repurchase Authorisation would be 9,582,000 shares and the maximum amount of the Share Issue Authorisation would be 76,658,000 shares.

In all other respects, the authorisations remain unchanged.

Amending the Share Issue Authorisation does not revoke the authorisation regarding the rights issue.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company's website at https://www.suominen.fi/egm/ by June 22, 2026, at the latest.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further information:

Marika Väkiparta, interim General Counsel, tel. +358 10 214 300

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million, and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in North and South America. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi