Morrow Bank AB: Evaluation of strategic alternatives for certain non-core assets

Morrow Bank AB ("Morrow Bank") is evaluating strategic alternatives relating to certain non-core assets that are expected to be acquired in connection with the MedMera Bank transaction which is anticipated to close in the first half of July.

In this context, Morrow Bank is engaged in discussions with external parties regarding potential opportunities. Ernst & Young AB has been engaged as financial adviser to Morrow Bank in connection with the evaluation. No final decision has been taken to proceed with a transaction and there can be no assurance that the discussions will result in a transaction being completed.

Contact

Eirik Holtedahl, CFO

Tel: +47 96 91 22 91

Email: ir@morrowbank.com

About Morrow Bank

Morrow Bank is a Nordic consumer finance bank offering digital and flexible financing solutions to creditworthy individuals in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank offers consumer loans, credit cards and high-yield deposit accounts, supported by a modern and scalable banking platform.

This information is information that Morrow Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-08 08:00 CEST.