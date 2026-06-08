Sinch AB: Sinch appoints Jonas Dahlberg as acting CEO to lead next phase of execution and growth

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - June 8, 2026 - The Board of Directors (the Board) of Sinch AB (publ) today announces the appointment of Jonas Dahlberg as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This appointment is part of the company's ongoing leadership transition process.

As previously announced on May 7, Laurinda Pang has decided to step down as CEO of Sinch. Following continued discussions between the Board, Laurinda and Jonas, the Board determined that transitioning to an acting CEO is the right step to support Sinch's next phase of execution and growth.

"Over the past several years, Sinch has transformed into a more profitable business, with an integrated customer offering, poised for growth. The Board believes this leadership transition will build on and accelerate that momentum and we are fully aligned with both Laurinda and Jonas on the path forward," said Erik Fröberg, Chairman of the Board.

"Jonas has been deeply involved in the company's transformation and strategy execution for the past year. He is an accomplished CEO with experience from leading large international organizations in tech enabled services. The Board has great confidence in his ability to lead Sinch during the next phase of development," Erik Fröberg continued.

Jonas Dahlberg joined Sinch as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Apil 1, 2025. Prior to joining Sinch, he served as CEO and before that as CFO of Transcom, a global customer experience outsourcer. He also served in various executive positions at Sweco, the leading European Engineering Consultancy. Prior to Sweco, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company. Jonas holds a M.Sc. degree in Applied Physics and B.Sc. in Business Administration.

"During the last few years, Sinch has developed into a leading global cloud communications platform under the leadership of Laurinda. We are now well positioned to accelerate growth as the customer communication infrastructure for the AI economy. I'm excited to continue working with our talented teams to execute on our priorities: deliver value to our customers, drive innovation and create value for our shareholders," said Jonas Dahlberg.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as a team. We transformed from acquired stand-alone companies, into a more integrated company, strengthened profitability and reignited growth. Jonas is ideally positioned to lead Sinch into the future. I fully support this transition and the Board's decision to accelerate the succession timeline as the company enters its next chapter," said Laurinda Pang

As previously communicated, Laurinda Pang will continue to support the company until a permanent successor is appointed, however no later than 31 December 2026.

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Hallstan

Director, Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com



Note: This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on June 8, 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. As the intelligent communications infrastructure for the AI era, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 200,000 customers globally. Leading global enterprises and AI innovators rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email, and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 Sinchers in 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at sinch.com.