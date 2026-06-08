Cardiolife is proud to partner with the Ministry of Health of Bhutan to roll out its advanced AI-powered ECG diagnostics system nationwide. The collaboration will provide access to early ECG diagnosis and prevention, marking a major step forward in the country's effort to strengthen heart health and preventive care.

Bhutan has a population of just over 700,000 people and heart failure and other cardiac conditionsare among the leading causes of death.

Following constructive meetings in Thimphu, His Excellency, the Health Minister, officially endorsed the national rollout of Cardiolife's solution and expressed appreciation for Cardiolife's commitment to advancing cardiac care through the provision of free software and ECG equipment in Bhutan.

"We are grateful to the Cardiolife team for their commitment to improving heart health in Bhutan. With cardiovascular diseases on the rise, this collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to strengthen early detection and prevention across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that every Bhutanese citizen has access to timely and accurate cardiac care," says the Health Minister of Bhutan, Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk.

The national rollout will cover 25 health facilities, including national, regional, and district hospitals. Cardiolife's AI-based ECG interpretation software instantly analyzes ECGs, supporting clinicians in diagnosing heart conditions accurately and efficiently.

"We are deeply honored to partner with the Ministry of Health in Bhutan to make early cardiac diagnosis accessible to all," says Kristin Lied, CEO of Cardiolife "This collaboration represents more than technology it is about saving lives and building sustainable, preventive health capacity for the future. Bhutan is showing true leadership by integrating innovation and compassion in healthcare, and we are proud to support this national effort."

Cardiolife's technology is CE-marked under MDR (Class IIb), demonstrating up to 100% accuracy across key cardiac conditions.

As part of the collaboration, Cardiolife and the Ministry of Health will also conduct a joint operational research study to validate the model in the Bhutanese population and further strengthen the country's digital health capabilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608871442/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Annie Campbell

annie.campbell@cardiolife.global