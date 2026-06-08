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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Yanolja Research: Mad Cool Leads the Charge: European Festivals Show Formidable Strength in the Inaugural 'Yanolja Festival Index'

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja Research announced today the launch of the "Global Festival Attractiveness Index" (widely known as the "Yanolja Festival Index"). This pioneering framework is designed to objectively measure the qualitative appeal of 560 major global festivals using multilingual social media big data.

Developed jointly by Yanolja Research, Purdue University's CHRIBA Institute in the U.S., and Kyung Hee University's H&T Analytics Center in Seoul, South Korea, the index evaluated these leading festivals worldwide using multilingual user-generated content (UGC) in 14 languages provided by Brandwatch. While Coachella ranked first globally, European festivals demonstrated exceptional competitiveness overall. Spain's Mad Cool Festival emerged as Europe's highest-ranked event, placing 4th worldwide.

Strong Pull of European Content and Immersive Experiences

The 2026 evaluation highlights Europe's strong presence in the global festival landscape. Hungary's Sziget Festival ranked 6th overall, followed by Italy's Carnival of Venice in 7th place, reflecting their ability to attract international audiences through distinctive and immersive experiences. Spain's La Tomatina placed 8th, the United Kingdom's British Summer Time Festival ranked 9th, and the Netherlands' Pinkpop Festival rounded out the global top 10. Additional high-performing European events included Germany's Oktoberfest (12th) and the Netherlands' Defqon.1 (17th). These results underscore Europe's strength in delivering compelling entertainment, cultural authenticity, and memorable visitor experiences that resonate across global markets.

Advanced Metric Evaluates Planned Experiences Through 'Attractiveness' and 'Reputation'

The index is built on large-scale social data that reflects authentic visitor perspectives rather than organizer-reported metrics. It evaluates festivals through two core components: "Festival Attractiveness," which captures visitor sentiment and emotional responses, and "Festival Reputation," which measures global visibility through discussion volume and linguistic diversity. These indicators are synthesized into three evaluation dimensions: Core Festival Content and Experiences, Festival Atmosphere and Emotion, and Operational Convenience and Infrastructure.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Soo Cheong Jang, Professor at Purdue University and Director of Yanolja Research, noted, "This index represents a data-driven effort to evaluate the quality of planned experiences through the digital footprints of actual participants. The success of European festivals demonstrates the global appeal of distinctive cultural experiences and highlights the importance of communicating this unique value to international travelers."

Yanolja Research intends to publish the Yanolja Festival Index annually. Detailed rankings, category analyses, and regional findings are fully available on the official Yanolja Research website.

https://www.yanolja-research.com/festival/background?lang=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994961/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mad-cool-leads-the-charge-european-festivals-show-formidable-strength-in-the-inaugural-yanolja-festival-index-302793363.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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