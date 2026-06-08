Segway Navimow Becomes Official Partner of the Bad Homburg Open: Mowing Precision Redefines Championship Standard

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Navimow, the World's No. 1 brand in wire-free robotic lawn mowers for two consecutive years*, is an official international Platinum Partner of the Bad Homburg Open. The international WTA grass court tennis tournament will bring together the world's best tennis players from June 20 to 27. Among others, last year's Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams, one of the most successful female tennis players of the last decades, will compete on precisely mown lawns.

With this partnership, Navimow shows that championship lawns are possible in any private garden using its commercially available robotic mowers. Just like at the renowned WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, where efficiency and every millimeter of the perennial ryegrass count, Navimow robotic mowers precisely maintain every demanding lawn area at a height of eight millimeters, which corresponds to the championship standard.

Dr. Aljoscha Thron, Tournament Director of the WTA Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt and Managing Director of AK Management GmbH, comments on the partnership:

"We are proud to have an ideal partner in Navimow, an innovation-driven technology company. Highest precision and premium quality play a decisive role in both grass court tennis and the use of high-end robotic mowers. The partnership between the Bad Homburg Open and Navimow will help further strengthen the international profile and long-term global attractiveness of the tournament."

At the Bad Homburg Open, Navimow is deploying robotic mowers from its X4 series, which feature the latest technologies:

To ensure that private lawns, like the Center Court, are cleanly cut everywhere and even at the edges, the mowers feature the EdgeSense function. This technology allows the robot to recognize, for example, walls or fences during mapping and mowing and to mow up to about five centimeters away. Driving strategy and blade use automatically adapt to transitions and slight differences in height.

To protect the turf in domestic gardens during turning maneuvers, just like the championship lawns, Navimow's X4 series features Xero-Turn technology with its groundbreaking turf-friendly steering. An eccentric front-wheel steering and patented turf-friendly intelligence enable clean and damage-free maneuvering.

Because lawns where children play, like tennis courts, must quickly be playable again, MowMentum technology ensures highly efficient mowing with perfect results. A twin-disc cutting deck with twelve blades offers 1.8 times the coverage of single-disc systems. Two 180-watt high-performance motors provide a high travel speed, allowing large lawns to be mowed with significantly reduced time expenditure.

Incidentally, Navimow itself has already won various awards for its top performance on the lawn. Most recently, the X4 series was recognized at the Red Dot Design Awards for its outstanding product design. (For more information, please visit the Navimow website)

About Segway Navimow

Segway Navimow, a subsidiary of Ninebot Limited (Stock Code: 689009.SH), is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of intelligent robots. Navimow aims to deeply integrate robotics and AI into everyday life, deliver intelligent lawn care technology that creates lasting global value for customers, and establish Navimow as the world's leading brand for cordless robotic mowers.

With a core team specializing in robotics and AI, the company operates in Beijing, Changzhou, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Boston, Düsseldorf, and Paris, supported by a global collaborative network.

The product range includes the i, H, and X series for private use and the commercial Terranox series for professional landscaping, covering a full range of lawn sizes and scenarios. As the world's No. 1 cordless robotic mower brand by retail sales volume for two consecutive years*, Navimow products are now used by over 550,000 customers in more than 40 countries and regions, including Europe, North America, and Australia.

* Data source: Euromonitor International. Measured by total retail sales volume (in units) of the brand in 2024 and 2025; survey conducted in March 2026. Cordless robotic mowers are defined as robotic mowers for private or commercial use that operate without a physical boundary wire and use technologies such as UWB, pure vision navigation, RTK, or 3D LiDAR. These products are typically identified by product names or packaging details.

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