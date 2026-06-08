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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Expanding its partnership with non-profits, EZVIZ upgrades its Green Initiative to make a true impact on harmony between humans and nature with a week-long advocacy campaign

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand, announced to enter a new chapter of its EZVIZ Green Initiative by expanding environmental protection with two multi-year projects. Under the theme "Clean. Conserve. Coexist.", the brand is launching a green advocacy week across the World Environment Day and World Oceans Day to engage partners and users in larger joint actions. By combining calls for climate resilience and ocean protection, EZVIZ responds to environmental issues with a larger proposition of sustainable coexistence between humans and nature.

"In the new phase, EZVIZ Green eyes on ecological vitality that benefits both people and other creatures," said Joanne Cao, EZVIZ Board Secretary and Director of the ESG Committee. Highlighting its year-long projects with Treedom, a world-leading tree planting platform, and Plastic Bank, a global pioneer in ocean protection, EZVIZ tries to involve local communities more deeply to balance environmental protection with economic value. This aligns with the United Nations' appeal to repair the relationship between humans and the planet. By building a positive cycle where people can gain from a vital ecosystem, it helps shape sustainability that endures over time, fulfilling its role as the participant in the UNGC and contributing to the SDGs.

"Like humans, all creatures are stakeholders of this planet," said Cao. "With our Green Initiative, we aim to help create healthy ecosystems where nature and people complement each other."

The EZVIZ Green upgrade drives change from land to sea through partnerships with Treedom and Plastic Bank. With Treedom, EZVIZ supports local farmers in planting trees, integrating agriculture with forestry across 11 countries. Estimated to reduce more than 738.2 tons of CO2 in the next decade at the current scale, the growing global forest is expected to exceed 6,000 trees by 2027, further improving food security and economic development. In the new collaborative year, forest cover will extend to more regions across Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa, focusing on vital ecological areas like Ecuador to offset climate change.

Through Plastic Bank, EZVIZ helps combat plastic pollution by engaging collectors worldwide to gather bottles for additional income. To date, it has enabled the recycling of 1,000,000 bottles, prevented 20,000 kg of plastic from polluting water, and empowered collectors from 29 communities with exchanged social benefits. This year, EZVIZ concentrates on Southeast Asia, home to one of the world's longest coastal archipelagos, to implement more careful and systematic plastic recycling, creating leverage to boost marine biodiversity and economic stability.

As part of the Initiative, EZVIZ also synergizes external cooperation with internal practices to amplify its impact. It strives for green innovation and launched the 4G battery camera family this year, which minimizes energy consumption without compromising safety. Innovation is in high gear to enhance wild animal detection, offering greater protection for both users and wildlife in remote areas.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanding-its-partnership-with-non-profits-ezviz-upgrades-its-green-initiative-to-make-a-true-impact-on-harmony-between-humans-and-nature-with-a-week-long-advocacy-campaign-302793324.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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