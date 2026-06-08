IRIS Software Group: Three in five HR pros consider switching careers as workload pressures mount, IRIS research finds

62% of HR professionals have seriously considered leaving their role or reducing responsibilities in the past 12 months, with 85% saying better HR technology could make them more likely to stay.

Nearly half a working day is lost each week to inefficient systems, as HR teams struggle with fragmented tools, manual processes and constantly shifting priorities.

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from IRIS Software Group suggests HR professionals are reaching breaking point, revealing how three in five (62%) have seriously considered leaving their role in the past 12 months - as unsustainable workloads, inefficient systems and lack of senior support take their toll.

The study of 300 UK HR professionals by IRIS*, whose HR software manages more than 850,000 UK employees, found that high workloads are the primary driver of attrition risk (30%), followed by the emotional toll of the role (19%), and insufficient pay relative to workload (16%). Nearly half (46%) told IRIS they regularly work longer hours than contracted with a similar share of respondents (45%) feeling overwhelmed by their workloads.

Operational inefficiency is compounding the pressure. HR professionals lose an average of half a working day (3.4 hours) each week to poorly integrated systems, yet only 28% have a fully or largely integrated HR platform in place. Most are navigating a patchwork of systems and spreadsheets (34%) or manual processes only (24%).

The top challenges created by poor systems included downtime (33%), missing features HR pros need (30%), and poor integration leading to updating multiple systems separately (30%).

Among those who have considered leaving, 85% say better HR technology would make them more likely to stay, pointing to a retention issue that better technology could help solve.

Stephanie Coward, Managing Director, HCM at IRIS Software Group, said: "HR teams are being asked to do more than ever, from managing wellbeing and supporting hybrid working to staying on top of compliance. But many are doing it with systems that create more work rather than less. When you're losing half a day every week just to system inefficiencies, something has to give.

"What's striking is that this isn't about unrealistic expectations. HR professionals aren't asking for the impossible, they're asking for technology that works properly, integrates smoothly, and gives them back the time to do the people-focused parts of their job well. That's a reasonable ask, and it's one organisations need to take seriously."

The leadership disconnect

The research also reveals a gap between HR and senior leadership. While three quarters (75%) of HR professionals feel supported by their organisation, around one in five (19%) of respondents told IRIS that senior leadership didn't understand the pressure and demands on HR.

Among those who don't feel understood, 44% say senior leadership overlooks the emotional labour involved in HR work, while 43% point to the impact of being caught between leadership and employee needs. A further 38% cite the administrative burden and system limitations that senior leaders fail to recognise.

When asked what would make the biggest difference, better HR technology that automates routine tasks (42%) topped the list, followed by more budget for HR tools (35%) and better integration between existing systems (34%).

Stephanie Coward added: "The organisations that will retain their HR talent are those that take a hard look at whether their technology is genuinely supporting their people or just adding to the administrative burden. With half of HR professionals expecting their workload to increase over the next 12 months, and nearly two thirds having already considered leaving, this isn't something that can wait."

For more information visit: https://www.iris.co.uk/hr/

*The research was conducted by Censuswide, on behalf of IRIS Software group, among a sample of:

100 HR leaders

100 HR managers

100 HR staff - entry Level

The data was collected between 02.04.2026 - 07.04.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. It adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety-three of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month.

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn.

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