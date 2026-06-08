Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) is searching for a consultancy to support the development of the Marsa solar independent power project. The tender notice says the chosen consultant will be responsible for providing project management and supervisory consultancy services for the project during its construction, commissioning and testing. The Marsa solar project is set for build near existing transmission infrastructure in the Al Dakhiliyah governorate. It will supply energy to the nearby Marsa LNG project, a low-emissions liquefied natural gas facility at the Port of Sohar, ...

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