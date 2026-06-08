Mercuryo Claims 60th Place in Sifted 100: Southern Europe Leaderboard, Recognising the Region's most Innovative High-Growth Startups

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has been recognised by Sifted, a startup news service backed by the Financial Times, as being among the fastest-growing startups in Europe.

Mercuryo has achieved 60th place on the Sifted 100: Southern Europe (2026) Leaderboard, recognising the region's 100 fastest-growing startups in 2026. In a Europe-wide ranking, which surveys tech startups that have demonstrated the strongest revenue growth over the last three financial years, Nicosia-based Mercuryo stands out as a leading player in the field of "rapid payments".

The Sifted report recognises the underlying strength of Mercuryo's business model and proven track record in delivering state-of-the-art payments, including on and off-ramps that bridge the gap between traditional finance and the alternative decentralised finance (DeFi) space.

"This is a great endorsement of Mercuryo as a disruptive European fintech," said Ashna Vaghela, Chief Customer Officer at Mercuryo. "Our team has an incessant focus on highly compliant payments that are delivered via an intuitive and safe UX. We are gratified in claiming 60th place on Sifted's Southern Europe 2026 fastest-growing startups leaderboard."

The ranking includes high-growth startups across sectors as diverse as healthtech and climate tech, with product offerings among different entrants ranging from AI software for lawyers to those catering for the wellbeing-obsessed. Mercuryo was among just three entries in the crypto and DeFi category, along with Hercle, an institutional-grade infrastructure platform in the digital token space, and Young Platform, a cryptocurrency exchange and financial ecosystem.

The 100 companies in the Leaderboard have raised €7.3 billion in funding, generated €6 billion in revenue over the last three years and now employ over 11,100 people across Southern Europe. Notably, €3.1 billion of that revenue was generated in the most recent year alone, underscoring just how quickly these startups are scaling.

To be eligible, startups had to be private, independent and headquartered in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, San Marino or Andorra, with the majority of revenue generated from proprietary technology.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet, Ledger and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

About Sifted

Sifted is the leading media brand for Europe's startup community. Backed by the Financial Times, its team of dedicated journalists spans the continent to amplify and empower the founders, investors and startup operators driving innovation from the front

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