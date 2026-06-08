Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Simply Beef Jerky is introducing a premium approach to traditional beef jerky as more consumers seek snacks made with cleaner ingredients, bold flavors and high-quality protein sources. The family-owned company is gaining attention for its premium take on traditional beef jerky, with the launch of handcrafted products made with real beef and simple ingredients.





Simply Beef Jerky

The family-owned company produces beef jerky using 100% whole muscle beef rather than chopped and formed meat. Each product is USDA inspected and made without added MSG, artificial nitrates, or artificial preservatives.

The company launched with a simple goal: create beef jerky that delivers bold flavor while keeping ingredients straightforward.

"People are paying more attention to what they eat and where their food comes from," said the spokesperson for Simply Beef Jerky, Ginette Blitzer. "We wanted to make a jerky that focuses on quality ingredients and great taste without unnecessary additives. That idea continues to guide everything we do."

Simply Beef Jerky offers nine flavors, including an exclusive Filet Mignon collection. The lineup includes Classic Original, Teriyaki, Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Sweet & Spicy, Bourbon Whiskey, Korean Barbeque, Fresh Garlic & Brown Sugar, and Filet Mignon Teriyaki.

The Filet Mignon line has become one of the company's signature offerings. Made from one of the most sought-after cuts of beef, it reflects the brand's focus on delivering a more premium jerky experience.

Every serving contains between 8 and 10 grams of protein and ranges from 70 to 90 calories per ounce. The products are designed for consumers looking for convenient, protein-rich snacks that fit into active lifestyles.

Quality remains a key focus throughout the production process. The company uses whole muscle beef and emphasizes flavor, texture, and consistency across its product range.

"We are not trying to be just another jerky company," Ginette Blitzer said. "Our goal is to offer something that stands apart. From the beef we use to the flavors we create, every detail matters."

Consumer response has helped fuel the company's growth. Since launching in 2020, Simply Beef Jerky has earned more than 29,000 five-star reviews and expanded its reach through nationwide shipping and select retail locations in South Florida.

The company continues to explore opportunities to work with retailers, distributors, and brand partners as demand grows for premium protein snacks made with simple ingredients.

Additional information about products, retail opportunities, and future company developments is available through the Simply Beef Jerky website.

Simply Beef Jerky Logo

About Simply Beef Jerky

Simply Beef Jerky is a family-owned beef jerky company founded in Hollywood, Florida in 2020. The brand specializes in handcrafted beef jerky made from 100% whole muscle beef with no added MSG, no added nitrates, and no artificial preservatives. The company offers a variety of premium flavors and ships products nationwide across the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300383

Source: MediaFry