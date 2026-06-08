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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 11:54 Uhr
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Segway Powersports Showcases AT10 Capability at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2026, One of the World's Toughest Off-Road Races

EISENERZ, Austria, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports recently participated in the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Erzberg, Austria, bringing its AT10 999cc all-terrain vehicle to one of the world's most demanding off-road endurance events. The company also served as title sponsor of the Segway Quad Challenge, the event's dedicated ATV race, reinforcing its commitment to ATV community while creating a high-profile stage for AT10.

Known for its steep climbs, rocky tracks, and highly demanding race conditions, Erzbergrodeo attracts riders from across Europe and beyond, making it a respected proving ground for ATV capability and durability.

At the event, Segway Powersports put the AT10 999cc all-terrain vehicle in a demanding real-world racing environment, highlighting its balance of power, control, and durability. As the most powerful ATV in Segway's lineup, AT10 delivers 97 horsepower, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 120 km/h. Its high ground clearance and 78% climbing angle support confident riding across steep, uneven, and technical terrain. For riders facing mud-heavy environments, a dedicated Mud Version is also available. Already offered in global markets, AT10 has received strong customer response since its launch.

The Erzbergrodeo appearance follows Segway's participation at Mint 400 earlier this year, widely regarded as North America's premier off-road racing events. At Mint 400, Segway Super Villain SX20T earned a third-place podium finish in the UTV Pro Stock Modified class, highlighting its ability to compete across both high-speed desert racing and technical endurance environments.

Segway Powersports will continue to participate in international off-road events to validate products, gather real-world performance insights, and support future product development. Through ongoing racing participation and product innovation, Segway aims to deliver stronger performance and riding experiences for riders worldwide while supporting the growth of ATV racing and global off-road culture.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a strong supply chain with in-house manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products, from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-powersports-showcases-at10-capability-at-red-bull-erzbergrodeo-2026-one-of-the-worlds-toughest-off-road-races-302793875.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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