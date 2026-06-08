Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTCID: ADHC) ("ADHC" or the "Company") today announced its intention to separate the GlucoGuard operating division into an independent publicly traded company. As part of the proposed transaction, ADHC expects to distribute shares of the new company to eligible ADHC shareholders through a special stock dividend.

Under the contemplated structure, shareholders of record as of a future record date, to be established in connection with the transaction, are expected to receive shares in the newly formed public company. ADHC currently anticipates that the ex-dividend date will occur on or about July 31, 2026, subject to the completion of all required regulatory, legal, and corporate approvals.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action to receive the dividend shares. Dividend shares are expected to be credited electronically to brokerage accounts, while shareholders holding physical certificates may receive their shares by mail.

The Company has also completed a comprehensive investor presentation outlining GlucoGuard's technology platform, commercialization strategy, market opportunity, and proposed public company structure. The presentation is expected to be made available to interested parties through a dedicated investor portal in the near future.

"This represents a potentially significant milestone for ADHC and its shareholders," stated ADHC management. "We believe the proposed transaction may provide shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the future development of both ADHC and GlucoGuard."

FDA Breakthrough Device Process

GlucoGuard has engaged in ongoing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its Breakthrough Device submission. The Company believes GlucoGuard's novel approach to addressing nocturnal hypoglycemia may address an important unmet medical need associated with severe nighttime hypoglycemic events, including the condition commonly referred to as "Dead-in-Bed Syndrome."

The FDA has requested additional clinical studies, which the Company intends to pursue. While management remains encouraged by the progress of these regulatory interactions, there can be no assurance regarding the timing or outcome of the FDA review process or whether regulatory authorization will ultimately be obtained.

About GlucoGuard

GlucoGuard is a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery platform designed to address severe nighttime hypoglycemia in diabetic patients. The system seeks to reduce the risk associated with dangerously low blood sugar during sleep.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. There can be no assurance that the proposed spin-off transaction, dividend distribution, regulatory approvals, or public listing will be completed as currently contemplated, or at all.

For additional information, please visit: www.GlucoGuardSleep.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300477

Source: American Diversified Holdings Corporation