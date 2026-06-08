Shilpa Biocare Pvt Ltd, a Subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited (BSE/NSE: SHILPAMED) has entered a strategic equity partnership with Gate2Brain, S.L., a biotechnology company focused on CNS therapeutics. Shilpa becomes a strategic shareholder and CMC, manufacturing, and regulatory partner for G2B-002 Gate2Brain's lead program targeting deadly pediatric brain cancers, DIPG and pGBM, both with Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA and EMA. G2B-002 uses Gate2Brain's proprietary MiniAp4 peptide shuttle to deliver SN-38 across the blood-brain barrier, demonstrating up to 100-fold greater brain drug transport preclinically. First-in-human trials are anticipated by FY28.

G2B-002 targets high-growth oncology markets the glioblastoma market projected at USD 6.48B by 2035 (CAGR: 7.97%), pediatric brain tumors at USD 2.47B by 2031 (CAGR: 6.9%), and DIPG at USD 1.2B by 2035 (CAGR: 7.1%). Gate2Brain's MiniAp4 platform further extends potential across rare pediatric cancers and broader CNS categories. This marks Shilpa's fourth strategic equity partnership, reinforcing its commitment to differentiated innovation and long-term value creation for shareholders and society.

Management Commentary

Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare Ltd:

"Gate2Brain's blood-brain-barrier technology is among the most differentiated CNS-delivery platforms we have evaluated. Becoming a strategic shareholder allows Shilpa to participate in long-term value creation while contributing the manufacturing and regulatory depth required to bring G2B-002 to first-in-human studies and extend its application to other molecules and therapy categories."

Meritxell Teixidó Turà, CEO, Gate2Brain:

"This partnership gives G2B-002 a clear, de-risked path to the clinic and validates our peptide-shuttle platform with a top-tier oncology partner. Aligning Shilpa's manufacturing and regulatory capabilities with our science is the right structure to deliver this program and the next ones to patients."

About Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Shilpa Medicare Limited is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, and marketing of APIs, formulations, and biologics across oncology, infectious diseases, and specialty segments. With expertise in complex generics, novel drug delivery systems, and CDMO services, Shilpa serves patients in over 80 countries. For more information, visit www.vbshilpa.com

About Gate2Brain, S.L.

Gate2Brain is a Barcelona-based biotechnology company developing peptide-based delivery systems that transport therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead candidate, G2B-002, leverages the proprietary MiniAp4 peptide shuttle to deliver oncology payloads directly to brain tumors. www.gate2brain.com

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Contacts:

Media contact for Shilpa Medicare

Mr. Monish Shah mediarelations@vbshilpa.com