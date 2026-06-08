Hosted by DEKRA, the event expands end-to-end interoperability testing and validation for the next generation of digital key implementations

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), the trusted source for defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world through standardized, secure, and convenient connectivity solutions, is hosting its 18th end-to-end interoperability Plugfest this week at the automotive test center of DEKRA Lausitzring in Germany, bringing together leading automakers, device manufacturers, test equipment providers, and laboratories to advance testing and validation of CCC Digital Key implementations.

"CCC Plugfests bring our global ecosystem together to advance interoperability and deliver a more seamless user experience," said Alysia Johnson, President of CCC. "We appreciate DEKRA's support in hosting Plugfest #18, as collaboration like this helps validate new capabilities and strengthen reliability across devices and vehicles."

CCC Plugfests provide a collaborative environment for member companies to test their digital key implementations against one another, identify and troubleshoot interoperability issues, and contribute to ongoing improvements in CCC technical specifications, test tools, and certification processes. Participating companies at Plugfest #18 include Apple, AUMOVIO, BMW Group, COMPRION GmbH, DEKRA, Ellisys, Google, Huf Hülsbeck Fürst GmbH Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Company, IAV GmbH, InGeek, JLR, Keysight Technologies Inc, Marquardt GmbH, and Robert Bosch LLC.

At Plugfest #18, CCC is expanding its focus on Digital Key Version 4 (v4), with new capabilities designed to advance interoperability and validation across the ecosystem. Key areas of focus include:

New CCC Digital Key v4 test cases, enabling deeper validation of next-generation implementations

Interoperability testing between Version 3 (v3) and v4 devices, supporting backward compatibility and real-world deployment scenarios

Identification of candidate Interoperability Device List (IDL) devices for v4, marking an important step toward certification readiness

"Plugfest #18 represents an important step forward for CCC Digital Key v4, as we expand testing across devices, vehicles, and supporting technologies," said Johnson. "By introducing new test cases and enhanced validation capabilities, we're helping members identify and resolve challenges earlier, bringing more robust, interoperable solutions to market faster."

The event also introduces enhanced testing capabilities to support more comprehensive validation, including:

Updated Near Field Communications (NFC) test cases, available for the first time at a Plugfest, building on insights from previous events

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) sniffing techniques, strengthening validation of Bluetooth LE-based interactions

Continued support for remote keyless entry and passive entry test scenarios

Plugfest #18 further expands participation across the ecosystem, welcoming Bluetooth LE and ultra-wideband (UWB) test equipment providers to demonstrate emerging tools and capabilities. Dedicated test sessions will allow participants to evaluate how these solutions can support product development and contribute to future certification and interoperability requirements.

In addition to hosting Plugfest #18, DEKRA will participate both as the authorized end-to-end interoperability test laboratory and as a provider of validated test solutions, supporting the execution of published test cases and contributing to official test tool validation efforts.

By bringing together vehicle manufacturers, device makers, test labs, and technology providers, CCC Plugfests play an important role in ensuring CCC Digital Key implementations deliver a seamless, secure, and reliable user experience across devices and vehicles.

For more information about CCC and its initiatives, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

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About DEKRA:

For more than 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward. In 2025, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.4 billion euros. More than 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) is a cross-industry organization dedicated to defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to create a more seamless and secure consumer experience. CCC standardizes the connected ecosystem around vehicles and devices, bringing together automakers, device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers to develop solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and privacy protections. With more than 300 member companies, CCC plays a leading role in advancing smartphone-to-vehicle connectivity and shaping the future of trusted digital vehicle access. Its Board of Directors includes representatives from Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Ally Hodapp

INK Communications for CCC

ccc@ink-co.com